Volunteers work to "pack the truck" with more than 19,000 cans of food in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- More than 19,000 cans of food are going to help feed the hungry in Camden, N.J.

It was all donated by employees from three local companies who worked to "pack the truck."

This was the annual Philabundance food drive for N.F.I., the Michael's Organization, Conner Strong and Buckelew.

All of their headquarters are in Camden.

Earlier Thursday, the donations were packed up and taken to Philabundance for distribution.
