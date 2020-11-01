Witches paddle for a good cause at Medford Lakes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7522862" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When COVID-19 put the brakes on trick-or-treating, this NJ community kicked a creative alternative into full gear.

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. (WPVI) -- A group of ladies brewed up a plan to raise money for a good cause.Dressed as witches, they floated throughout Medford Lakes using broomsticks as paddles."Knowing how much I love Halloween and how active our community is, I jumped right on it, organizing the event," said Brooke Allen-Watson, who got the idea from a friend in another city.The charity event benefits the local Lions Club, which claims to be the largest service club organization on earth."It's really important, especially going into this Christmas charities time because a lot of organizations are strapped for cash and then also for the toys that we get," said Suzy West, Vice President of the Medford Lakes Lions Club, one of New Jersey's largest.At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of their 118 members mobilized to deliver groceries throughout the community. Their Lions Club also hosts food banks and charity events such as the Witches Paddle, which benefits roughly 100 area families.However, because of the pandemic, many fundraising events have been canceled or postponed nationwide. Luckily, despite the rain, today's fundraiser paddled on."Having that additional funds will really help us to be able to help the community as much as we can," said West.In a year defined by social distancing, the group was thrilled to meet with each other in person again. Brooke Allen-Watson credits her friends for pooling together a team of ladies worthy of affecting change."When someone needs help, when they're trying to put their energy into a cause, you can team up with people who have expertise in different areas and make it happen," she said.