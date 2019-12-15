Community gathers for traditional parranda in Philadelphia's Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA -- A community came together on Saturday to give children in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood an unforgettable holiday celebration.Business owners, elected officials, police officers and community members all took part in a traditional parranda.The caravan, complete with the three kings, circled the neighborhood and people handed out gifts to children.Organizers said for some of the kids, these are the only gifts they'll receive this year. They also say it's also important to maintain cultural traditions.The parranda event is now a 5-year tradition.