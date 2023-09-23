Congressman Andy Kim announces run for Senate, challenging indicted Senator Bob Menendez in NJ

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- Congressman Andy Kim announced on Saturday he plans to challenge recently indicted Senator Bob Menendez to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate.

Kim released the following statement on his plans:

"After calls to resign, Senator Menendez said 'I am not going anywhere.' As a result, I feel compelled to run against him. This is not something I expected to do, but I believe New Jersey deserves better. We cannot jeopardize the Senate or compromise our country's integrity. I believe it's time we restore faith in our democracy, and that's why I am stepping up and running for Senate."

Kim was first elected to Congress in 2018 and is the first Asian American elected to federal office from New Jersey.

The congressman currently lives in Moorestown, Burlington County, with his wife and two sons.

READ | Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey indicted over gifts of gold bars, car, apartment

Kim's challenge comes just after a federal grand jury in New York returned a sweeping indictment against Menendez in connection with improper foreign relations and business dealings.

The investigation focused on a luxury car, gold bars and an apartment allegedly received by Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian. His wife was also indicted.

Many state and local leaders have called on Menendez to resign from his position following his indictment.

On Saturday, Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman released the following statement:

"Senator Menendez should resign. He's entitled to the presumption of innocence under our system, but he is not entitled to continue to wield influence over national policy, especially given the serious and specific nature of the allegations. I hope he chooses an honorable exit and focuses on his trial."