Crescentville United Methodist Church prides itself as community church tightly connected to its changing neighborhood, with members from Liberia, Romania, Pakistan and elsewhere.Sometime between Monday evening and Wednesday morning thieves broke into the church, located on the 400 block of Sentner Street and removed several large items.Churchgoer Sue Snyder showed Action News how the theft was discovered.A brass lamp was missing, its shade left behind."So this is where we first noticed," said Snyder. "I thought something was peculiar."Down in the kitchen, she found Pastor Randy Brubaker who was discovering there was no water pressure.They went to get a bucket and discovered doors wide open, and yards of copper heating and water pipes gone."Pastor turned around and said 'Yep, we have been robbed,'" Snyder said.The thieves will likely sell the copper for a few dollars a pound."I work with people who suffer from addiction and other issues," said churchgoer Edward Paye. "It took me there that you know someone is trying to finance their bad habits and it's unfortunate."In addition to the pipes, a small safe was taken, an air conditioner unit, heavy metal door handles and the big soup pots that sat above the stove."Soup has been part of our ministry for many, many years," said churchgoer Richard Snyder. "Randy has a soup and study each week."The church has insurance and can replace the things taken.We asked the pastor what he would say to those responsible, he responded by saying he would rather they meet the congregation."It would be good for them to meet the people that they greatly affected," he said. "In that they would see a people who simply want to live a life that is good and make a difference in the world we live in."