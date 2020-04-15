As part of the federal COVID-19 crisis stimulus package, those who file for unemployment could get an extra $600 a week in addition to their state's weekly unemployment benefits.
The extra benefits could last up to four months. Most states have said they would provide the extra add-on payment starting this week. The unemployment benefits programs are run by states with varying requirements and payment amounts.
This calculator takes into account differing rules to show the range a person's payment should be compared to their wages or the local minimum wage.
UNEMPLOYMENT CALCULATOR: See how wages stack up against the COVID-19 crisis unemployment benefits
