Procession held to honor man who recovered from COVID-19 at Temple University Hospital

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News was there on Wednesday for the heartwarming moment friends, family and co-workers gathered in North Philadelphia to celebrate a COVID-19 survivor.

It was an emotional celebration for Hayes Kelly as he was discharged from Temple University Hospital 10 days after he was admitted and treated for COVID-19.

Kelly has worked for Keystone Quality Transport for the last 18 years.

He's a driver, and his co-workers say he's been a joy to the community, especially nursing homes.

On Wednesday, they gathered to celebrate his discharge and his health.

"This is a big moment because we hear so many numbers about how many people have passed away from it," says Yolanda Mosby, an EMT for Keystone Quality Transport. "Here is a survivor story. Here's his wife. He's our brother and we are going to receive him home."

They brought along a procession of Keystone vehicles to celebrate the moment.

They say it's the least they can do to show their love and support.

