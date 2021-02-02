Philadelphia announces updates to COVID-19 vaccine distribution

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials in Philadelphia announced changes to their COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan during a news conference on Tuesday.
Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said the city is continuing to vaccinate health care workers and people in phases 1A and 1B, but it is expanding the number of places where vaccines are being administered. The goal is to get more people inoculated as quickly as possible.
In total, more than 105,300 people have been vaccinated with the first dose of the vaccine in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Health Department will now be taking on the job of managing second-dose clinics at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for those who got their first dose from Philly Fighting COVID. That clinic will be held this week and about 2,500 will receive their second shot, officials said.
Then, the city will open new mass vaccination clinics starting February 22. Farley estimated that if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is granted emergency use authorization, the first doses could be in Philadelphia by March 1.
Farley said the city is also working to make the vaccine more easily accessible in Black communities.
As of Tuesday morning, the city says just 15% of those vaccinated in Philadelphia were Black.
