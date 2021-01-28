Philly Fighting COVID CEO gave vaccines to 4 friends, claims 'doses were about to expire'

Andrei Doroshin, a 22-year-old Drexel University graduate student in the College of Arts and Sciences, defended his actions in an interview that aired Thursday morning on NBC News' "Today."
Doroshin said four doses were left over after the mass vaccination clinic at the Pennsylvania Convention Center last weekend where an estimated 6,800 people received the COVID-19 vaccine.
He said his group "called everybody (they) knew, every single person" to get them the vaccine. But, Doroshin said, the "doses were about to expire," so he administered them to his friends.
"I am not a nurse. I have undergone our internal certification," Doroshin said, before agreeing that he was not qualified to give the vaccine.
Doroshin said he stands by his decision.
"I understand I made that mistake. That is my mistake to carry for the rest of my life. But it is not the mistake of the organization," Doroshin said.
Doroshin told NBC News he has been receiving death threats since Philadelphia cut ties with his Philly Fighting COVID organization earlier this week.
"We should've been more careful with this organization," Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said Tuesday. "In retrospect, I wish we hadn't worked with Philly Fighting COVID."
Dr. Farley cited Philly Fighting COVID's change in corporate status as one of the factors that warranted an end to the partnership.
"They had gone from non-profit to for-profit status. They had information in their incorporation documents that they would have the ability to sell the information from their website. We did not think that was appropriate," said Dr. Farley.
The company policy, edited on Monday, was updated to say, "The company will not sell data to any parties."
In a statement from Doroshin earlier this week, he said Philly Fighting COVID's website and operations are 100% HIPAA compliant and information has not and will not be sold.
"There was language in our privacy policy that was problematic and as soon as we became aware of it, we removed it. I apologize, for the mistake in our privacy policy. We never have and never would sell, share, or disseminate any data we collected as it would be in violation of HIPAA rules," Doroshin's statement read.
The group said it switched to for-profit to raise money to be able to continue to distribute vaccines.
"Vaccinating large groups of people takes resources, manpower, and ultimately financial help. That is why we also shifted gears to a for-profit company - so that we could expand our operations team and accelerate the vaccine distribution," the statement said.
During the city press briefing, Farley was asked about vaccines not being used. He explained that, in general, if the clinics have leftover vaccines at the end of the day, they are turned over to the health department.
Resident Josh Israel was one of the thousands who received the first vaccination shot at the Philly Fighting COVID clinic.
"I assume the city was in control of everything and then I come to find out it's being run by a 22-year-old kid who's probably never had a job in his life," Israel said.
Meanwhile, Israel, like many others, was forced to find another distributor for the second dose.
"It's been over two weeks since my first shot, I believe, and I was supposed to get it by this Friday, the second dose," Israel said.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said it will be contacting the people who received the first dose from Philly Fight COVID and help reschedule their second dose.
Israel said he received his email on Tuesday.
City officials said they haven't been notified of any sold data of those who were given the shot at the PFC clinic.
"We're working with our law department to make sure that that doesn't happen," said Farley.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General and Philadelphia District Attorney are looking into the matter. Each has released a statement below.
For Philadelphians, there is no official sign up through the Department of Public Health's website so far, but there is an interest form to fill out. The City of Philadelphia strongly recommends that people who wish to express their interest in vaccination do so in the city's portal at https://www.phila.gov/vaccineinterest.
Statement from Philly Fighting COVID's Andrei Doroshin:
"Over the past 48 hours there have been several inquiries into Philly Fighting Covid and I would like to formally set the record straight - on the company, our intentions, and our goals in helping the city of Philadelphia.
We started Philly Fighting Covid in 2020 as a group of volunteers with a 3D printer to make PPE for essential workers. Our goal was to help frontline works and use our resources to the best of our abilities. As our team grew, so did our ability to help more people in the fight against COVID, by testing over 20,000 Philadelphians and working with the City's Department of health to ensure essential health care workers, including 6,800 people, have safely received their first of two vaccinations. We are grateful for the Health Department and the opportunity provided.
We understand that there have been legitimate inquiries into our privacy policies. There was language in our privacy policy that was problematic and as soon as we became aware of it, we removed it. I apologize, for the mistake in our privacy policy. We never have and never would sell, share, or disseminate any data we collected as it would be in violation of HIPAA rules.
We are aware that some were taken aback when we pivoted from testing to vaccines and we sincerely apologize for any miscommunications. Our intention was never to cause confusion or harm. From Day 1 our goal was to help as many people as we could and ultimately eradicate this virus. As the vaccine became available for distribution, we did not have enough resources to do both and made a choice to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible, as we believe that is what will help end this pandemic.
Vaccinating large groups of people takes resources, manpower, and ultimately financial help. That is why we also shifted gears to a for-profit company - so that we could expand our operations team and accelerate the vaccine distribution. We never hid our intentions with the city and were making the change for good reasons. We included the new company in the RFP we submitted to the city last week. We have always intended on scaling up the number of clinics to eventually vaccinate more people (we have been working for months on plans to scale-up vaccinations and have shared them with the city) and money is needed to do that.
We are here for Philly. "
Statement from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health:
"The Philadelphia Department of Public Health will no longer work with Philly Fighting COVID to provide testing or vaccine, effective immediately. We have recently been made aware of a change in PFC's corporate status that took place without our knowledge, from nonprofit to for-profit. As part of this change, PFC updated its data privacy policy in a way that could allow the organization to sell data collected through PFC's pre-registration site. The City has not been notified of any of these data having been sold. But for PFC to have made these changes without discussion with the City is extremely troubling. As a result of these concerns, along with PFC's unexpected stoppage of testing operations, the Health Department has decided to stop providing vaccine to PFC.
The Health Department is currently developing plans to shift future vaccine allocations to other providers, and is scheduling new clinics to ensure that people who were vaccinated at PFC's clinics at the Convention Center can get their second dose. The Health Department will be in contact with each of those people to set up appointments.
In order to ensure that the Health Department is aware of each Philadelphia resident who is interested in receiving vaccine, the City strongly recommends that people who wish to express their interest in vaccination do so in the City's portal at https://www.phila.gov/vaccineinterest. By registering through this website, the Health Department will be able to contact you to set up an appointment when you are eligible and vaccine is available."
Statement from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner:
"New investigative reporting by WHYY and Billy Penn raises questions about Philly Fighting COVID, a start-up company from which the City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health severed ties earlier this week. Philadelphia residents have spent nearly 11 months doing all they can to survive and to help others survive this pandemic. They deserve a transparent and efficient public health response that includes safe, fair, and reliable access to testing and vaccines.
It is concerning that reportedly Philly Fighting COVID appears to have misrepresented its role in vaccine distribution and is reported to have failed to disclose information about a for-profit operation. Like many members of the public, I have questions about the methods used by Philly Fighting COVID in collecting personal data from people signing up for vaccine information, and what this company plans to do or might have already done with that personal data, as well as WHYY's reporting today that suggests the company's founder might have taken vaccines meant for public distribution into his personal possession.
I encourage members of the public, including City employees, who have information about what they believe to be crimes related to this matter or other pandemic relief efforts, to contact our Special Investigations Unit directly: DAO_SIU@phila.gov or 215-686-9608."
Statement from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro:
"Taking advantage of people and their privacy under the guise of serving as a nonprofit is not only unethical -- it can also be against Pennsylvania law. These allegations against Philly Fighting COVID are serious and any consumers who believe they have been misled should file a complaint with our office -- online, by phone, or by emailing charities@attorneygeneral.gov. We have been in touch with the City to obtain any information they can provide about these allegations. Our office oversees charitable organizations in the Commonwealth and we will ensure they are acting in good faith with the communities they serve."
The health department is currently developing plans to shift future vaccine allocations to other providers.
It is also scheduling new clinics to ensure that people who were vaccinated at PFC's clinics at the Convention Center can get their second dose.
For Philadelphians, there is no official sign up through the Department of Public Health's website so far, but there is an interest form to fill out. The City of Philadelphia strongly recommends that people who wish to express their interest in vaccination do so in the city's portal at https://www.phila.gov/vaccineinterest.
There are clinics run by other organizations like Black Doctors Consortium later Tuesday and Thursday, sign-ups are needed.
Philly Fighting COVID updated its private policy on Monday. It says, "The company will not sell data to any parties."