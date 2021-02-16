Health & Fitness

Philadelphia health officials announce estimated COVID-19 vaccine timeline

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Tuesday, Philadelphia health officials announced three additional vaccine clinic pop-ups starting next week.

"At the Community Academy of Philadelphia Charter School, MLK Older Adult Center in North Philly, and University of the Sciences in West Philadelphia," said Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley.

The health department also announced an estimated timeline on when most Philadelphians could expect to be vaccinated.

These estimates are pending the federal procurement of 600 million vaccine doses by the end of July.

"I can estimate that we'll be in phase 1B until the end of April, Phase 1C until approximately the end of May then we'll be in Phase 2 meaning everyone is eligible by June and we'll reach everyone who wants the vaccine by the end of July," said Farley.

Also promising news, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could arrive in Philadelphia by March 1.

Farley said there were 103 new positive cases of the coronavirus reported Tuesday.
