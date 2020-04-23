Pennsylvania businesses react after Gov. Wolf's reopening phases announced

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Local business owners are letting the news sink in after Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the phased plan to reopen the state.
While some businesses have found ways to operate in a reduced capacity, others have remained shuttered.
Restaurants' dining-in option would not be slated to open until the final phase.
Owner Erica Praga of Terrace Street Bakery and Cafe in Manayunk told Action News she understands why reopening must be done with caution.
"I'd hate for any of our regulars to get sick. We really get to know them because we are a neighborhood bakery," Praga explained.
The 6-month-old bakery has been able to stay open for curbside pick up and delivery, but Praga has been forced to make difficult decisions, like cutting hours, unsure when normal business will resume.
"It's been hard not knowing- like when can I start taking these orders? When can I start preparing? We were going to plan to do a Mother's Day tea where you could come in and have tea and cakes. We can't do that," Praga said.
Areas with more COVID-19 cases like the Delaware and Lehigh valleys are expected to be slower to reopen than other parts of the state with fewer cases.
North-central and northwestern Pennsylvania could open first, as early as May 8, but it depends on the number of cases.
"By using this measured step-by-step roll-out of reopenings, we can continue to protect the lives of Pennsylvanians especially our most vulnerable," announced Wolf.
All of Pennsylvania right now is in the 'red phase' with only life-sustaining businesses operating.
Regions will shift to the 'yellow phase', based on test results.
But even in the 'yellow phase', many business like gyms, theaters, and casinos will remain closed.
Only carry-out and delivery will be permitted for restaurants, until the 'green phase'- which eases most restrictions.
Marysel Jones is the owner and a trainer at F45 Training Bala Cynwyd, which opened five months ago. Now equipment sits empty.
"We had only just opened, so we were not in a great place to begin with, so we weren't even close to starting to make a profit yet," Jones explained.
Jones has been able to retain some business in regular virtual classes and will stream a free community workout at 11 a.m. on Saturday, but the timeline to fully reopen is daunting.
"I agree that it's for the health and safety of everybody," Jones allowed.
She added, "However, I don't 100% agree with us being in the last phase. I feel like especially gyms and regular exercise is so important for people not just physically but mentally."
To sign-up for the free community workout being streamed on Saturday by F45 Training Bala Cynwyd, text 'community' to 215-876-2286.
They will send you a Zoom link to join.
CASES
On Wedneday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 1,156 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 35,684.
The department is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to our death case counts. They reported 58 new deaths are reported among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622.
There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
25% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date. More data is available here.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of our total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
