Bon Jovi seeks help writing song about coronavirus outbreak

New Jersey native and legendary rock star Jon Bon Jovi is writing a song about the coronavirus outbreak, and he wants your help with it.

"Tell me what you're going through, tell me if you're hurting," he says.

The musician wrote the chorus and first verse of "Do What You Can".

He has left the second verse open for fans to express their fear and frustrations.

You can share your lyrics or performance on BonJovi.com.
