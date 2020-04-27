mlh weekend extra

Wellness advice we can all use during the COVID-19 pandemic

By
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, it's vitally important for people to take care of their physical, mental, and emotional health.

Many of us are experiencing changes to our daily lives and uncertainty about what comes next, which can take a toll on our overall well-being.

6abc's Jessica Boyington reached out to the experts from Main Line Health for advice on how to get our wellness on the right track during this stressful time. Watch the video above for their tips for how to exercise our bodies and minds, and keep our stress levels in check, too.


6abc and Main Line Health are proud partners of Well Ahead Philly: Health help | Learn more

Main Line Health | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthmlh weekend extra
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MLH WEEKEND EXTRA
SPONSORED: Protecting yourself and loved ones from the Coronavirus
SPONSORED: Ways to maintain a healthy heart, avoid heart disease
Tips for staying active during the winter
Tips for relieving stress, self-care during the holidays
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates