Pennsylvania continues to rectify deaths included in COVID-19 counts

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.
The department said it is continuing to work to increase the types of cases that are being added to its death case counts. On Wedensday, 58 new deaths were reported among positive and probable cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,622.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the department's website. According to officials, all people who are positive for COVID-19 within the commonwealth are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
"As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing," Sec. of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. "We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders."
There are 136,272 patients who have tested negative to date.
Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
1% are aged 13-18;
Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
Nearly 39% are aged 25-49;
Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and
25% are aged 65 or older.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. Officials said there have been no pediatric deaths from COVID-19 to date within the commonwealth.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 5,337 resident cases of COVID-19, and 617 cases among employees, for a total of 5,954 at 407 distinct facilities in 39 counties. Out of the total deaths, 845 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
All non-life-sustaining businesses are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.
Currently the entire state is under a stay-at-home order.
In other Pennsylvania coronavirus news:
NURSING HOMES
Two days after the federal government said it planned to collect and release data on COVID-19 at individual nursing homes, the state Health Department said it would look into doing the same.
For weeks, state health officials have refused to publicly release the names of long-term care facilities with virus cases. Statewide, 796 residents of these facilities have died - over half the state's COVID-19 death toll. Advocates and some lawmakers say the agency's reluctance to name names endangers residents, staff and the public at large.
Late Sunday, following a request from Democratic U.S. Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Ron Wyden of Oregon, the federal government said it would track virus infections and deaths at nursing homes nationwide and release that information to the public.
Levine said Tuesday that Pennsylvania might follow suit.
"I think we will strongly consider doing that," she said. "We'll have to figure out the right way to do that so that we get the most information to the public but also protect patient privacy. So we'll be working to look at that over the next number of days."
___
ONE RETAILER, ONE CUSTOMER
Retail businesses would be able to open if they can operate with a single employee serving one customer at a time under legislation that passed the GOP-controlled state House on Tuesday.
The proposal would also permit retail stores to offer curbside pickup, as the state-owned liquor store system has recently started doing.
Republican backers said the one-worker, one-customer system would be safer than shopping at large retail outlets that have been permitted to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Democratic opponents called the proposal shortsighted and warned it would expose workers and customers to risk of infection.
___
TELEMEDICINE BILL
Wolf's office said he will veto legislation approved by the state Senate on Tuesday that requires insurers to cover health care services delivered remotely by certain audio and video methods, after abortion opponents in the House inserted provisions that Democrats say interfere with abortion rights.
The Republican-controlled Senate voted along party lines to approve the bill, sending it to the governor's desk. Wolf supports abortion rights.
The abortion pill is not available at pharmacies, and Planned Parenthood says women who visit a clinic are sometimes prescribed it after a video consultation with a physician who is not physically present. Democrats say the bill that passed Tuesday bans doctors from prescribing the abortion bill via telemedicine. Republicans say it wouldn't change anything.
The telemedicine bill has been hung up for years on the question of how it affects abortion rights. Healthsystems and hospitals say telemedicine coverage is particularly important now because of the pandemic.