Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News Healthcheck reporter Ali Gorman, R.N. answers your questions about the coronavirus pandemic.

Are contact lenses safe to wear?


Why does it take so long to make a vaccine?


New COVID-19 anti-body test launched


Is there a proper way to wear homemade mask?


Rutgers University gets FDA approval for coronavirus saliva test


After recovery, how long are infected patients considered contagious?


Why do some COVID-19 positive patients lose their sense of smell? Is it permanent?


Is testing the key to reopening the county?


When might we see the end of COVID-19?


Breaking down coronavirus myths and conspiracy theories


Can we gather for Passover, Easter? Are there racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths?


Why is this the most critical time of all to maintain our restricted lifestyle?
What do we know about antibody testing for healthcare workers?


What makes individuals with heart disease, high blood pressure vulnerable to COVID-19?


COVID-19 vaccine testing to begin on volunteers


Officials now urging people to wear masks; living with abuse during COVID-19


Clinical drug trials for treating COVID-19; Washing produce


What exactly does the virus do to the human body?


Which chronic medical problems run higher risk against COVID-19?
Difference between symptoms of airborne allergies and COVID-19?


Should the public wear masks?



Gender imbalance in COVID-19 deaths


How soon is too soon to reopen communities?


Chloroquine and Zithromax COVID-19 treatment


Will the FDA begin testing Avigan for COVID-19?; Can a recovered patient get the coronavirus again?


Staying safe when ordering take out, food delivery; Continuing workouts at home



Could repurposing drugs used for other diseases be a potential game changer?


How can you get seniors in your family to take social distancing more seriously? And can pregnant women who test positive pass coronavirus onto their baby?


