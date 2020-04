Coronavirus FAQ: Everything you need to know

EMBED >More News Videos Gov. Wolf unveils color-coded plan to reopening Pennsylvania as reported by Bob Brooks during Action News at 11 on April 22, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Here are answers to some common questions and additional resources related to the COVID-19 outbreak in the greater Philadelphia area.Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others found in bats, camels and other animals have evolved into more severe illnesses.The coronavirus referenced in news headlines is a newly identified strand. The disease from this new coronavirus is officially named COVID-19, while the virus itself is called SARS-CoV-2. The new virus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019 and has since spread globally.Coronaviruses are responsible for two other recent outbreaks: the 2003 SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak and the 2012 MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak.The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, common symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear anywhere from two to fourteen days after exposure. Click here to see what COVID-19 does to your body Those experiencing trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest, bluish lips or face or confusion should seek medical attention immediately.Mask guidance varies depending on where you are:All 67 Pennsylvania counties are now under a Stay at Home order until at least May 8 In New Jersey, officials have directed all residents to stay at home until further notice In Delaware, a stay-at-home order is in effect until at least May 15 Easing off the strict social-distancing rules in place in much of the country would have to occur on a "rolling" basis, not all at once, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, reflecting the ways COVID-19 struck different parts of the country at different times.Fauci explained in an April 14 interview with the Associated Press that, until a vaccine is developed, the nation's ability to test for coronavirus infections and carry out contact-tracing for those infected will determine when we can ease social distancing.The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the United States and around the world is changing every day. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore are maintaining a real-time, interactive map showing the number of confirmed cases and deaths.Numerous retailers have stated that there is no issue with the supply chain for toilet paper and many other household necessities. People are buying these staples at a higher-than-normal rate, and manufacturers are working to get product from their warehouses to store shelves.Many stores are receiving shipment on a daily basis and restocking shelves that were empty the day before.