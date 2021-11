Costco has issued a recall notice for a flavor of Kool-Aid mix that may contain small pieces of metal or glass.The recall applies to 82.5-ounce sizes of Tropical Punch flavor Kool-Aid mix, with "best when used by" dates of Aug. 31, 2023 and Sept. 1, 2023. The date can be found on the bottom of the container.Costco says consumers who have this product should not use it and instead bring it to the store for a refund.It was not immediately clear if that particular batch was sold at other retailers as well.