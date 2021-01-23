house fire

Couple burned, rescued from house fire in Bristol Township, Bucks County

BRISTOL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A couple had to be rescued by firefighters from their burning home in Bristol Township, Bucks County.

The fire marshal said the husband and wife suffered "significant burns" when their home on the 4900 block of Beaver Dam Road caught fire around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Heavy flames burned through the front side of the home.

The couple was flown by a medical helicopter to Temple University Hospital's Burn Center in serious condition.

Officials said the victims had lived in their home for many years.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire by 4:35 a.m., but remained on the scene to watch for hot spots.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.
