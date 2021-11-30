Missing New Jersey couple found dead in densely wooded area

After days of searching, Gary and Lorraine Parker's bodies were found by a police drone.
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing NJ couple found dead in densely wooded area

WARREN GROVE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man and woman from New Jersey, who had been missing for days, were found dead in the woods on Tuesday.

The Stafford Township Police Department had been searching a heavily wooded area in Warren Grove for Gary and Lorraine Parker.

The couple drove into the protected Pine Barrens Wilderness Reserve but didn't return.

On Tuesday, police said they discovered the couple around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of their residence.

They were spotted with the Stafford Township Police Department's drone.



Autopsies will be performed later this week, however no foul play is suspected.

The police department released the following statement via their Facebook page:

"Our department sends its condolences to the Parkers' family and friends. We would also like to thank all of the assisting agencies, especially the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Ocean County Sheriff's Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Warren Grove Fire Company."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
stafford townshipmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Cop was drinking before killing man, loading body in car: Court docs
Teen shot 18 times at Philly bus stop; 2 people of interest in custody
Operator of headstone conglomerate appears in court on theft charges
Chris Cuomo suspended from CNN after AG releases documents
Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania
Arrest warrant issued in connection with Temple student's murder
Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 8 at Michigan school
Show More
FDA health panel endorses Merck COVID-19 pill
Family of NJ hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to come forward
Mask mandate for K-12 schools in Pa. remains for now, justices rule
FBI announces up to $25K reward in murder of pregnant woman
Health experts say omicron is result of COVID-19 vaccine inequity
More TOP STORIES News