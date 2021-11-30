Missing New Jersey couple found dead in densely wooded area

The Stafford Township Police Department had been searching a heavily wooded area in Warren Grove for Gary and Lorraine Parker.
The couple drove into the protected Pine Barrens Wilderness Reserve but didn't return.
On Tuesday, police said they discovered the couple around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of their residence.
They were spotted with the Stafford Township Police Department's drone.
Autopsies will be performed later this week, however no foul play is suspected.
The police department released the following statement via their Facebook page:
"Our department sends its condolences to the Parkers' family and friends. We would also like to thank all of the assisting agencies, especially the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, Ocean County Sheriff's Department, New Jersey State Police, and the Warren Grove Fire Company."