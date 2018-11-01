Police are investigating a brutal trick or treat attack in Egg Harbor City.A man and his autistic teenaged cousin were assaulted Wednesday night over a bag of candy.And it got ugly, as in 28 stitches and a broken jaw."I probably got hit in the face 20 times within 2 seconds," said victim Daniel Peterson.Peterson says he and his autistic cousin encountered a group of teens when they were trick or treating a couple of blocks from their Egg Harbor, News Jersey home.They tried to ignore the jeers, but it quickly got violent over a bag of candy."Hit him, hit him, take his candy, and get the white boy's candy. They grab the bag I have, drop it on the ground. I go to pick it up and I got clocked. They're kids, they're kids, that's what kept running through my head," said Peterson.Victim Ethan Drey said, "They had knives, bats, metal poles, glass."Ethan said the attack was fast.He too was knocked unconscious while his cousin bore the brunt of the beating."I thought they killed him. It was so gruesome that if you had been there, you would have thought you would have been dead," said Ethan.The attack itself happened on the dark side street of Arago near Philadelphia Avenue.The pair were able to flag down police before being rushed to the hospital.Ethan left with a concussion, and Peterson will need surgery once the swelling goes down."I don't understand why they would want to hurt someone for the fun of it, or for the thrill,"said Joseph Mituzas, Ethan Drey's step-dad.Lucky to be alive, Peterson says he hopes his attackers have a conscience.He said, "Better if they come forward, step forward and man up, but if they don't they will get everything they deserve."The victims say they recognize some of their attackers as local teens.Police are looking at area surveillance video to identify those involved.Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.------