Home & Garden

How to keep your energy bills from skyrocketing during COVID-19

By
Your commuting costs might be down due to COVID-19, but with many still sheltering at home, energy bills might be creeping up. Consumer Reports has some tips on curbing those costs.

With temperatures getting hotter, there are a few simple ways to keep your utility bills down without sacrificing comfort.

Our homes have been working overtime: extra meals, dish washing, the heater and air conditioning always on.

"Adjusting your thermostat settings is actually one of the simplest and most significant things you can do to keep your energy bills under control. Lower your thermostat by a few degrees when you have the heat running and raise it a few degrees when it gets warmer and you have the AC running," said Dan Wroclawski, Consumer Reports Home Editor.

Programmable or smart thermostats make this easy.

A thermostat from Honeywell Home is a CR Best buy at $90 and testers tell us installation is fairly straightforward.

"Some other smart thermostats can actually adjust your temperature settings based on your activity and behavior," said Wroclowski.

CR likes the smart Nest Thermostat E for about $140.

"Some smart thermostats also offer wireless temperature sensors that detect motion in a room. That allows you to heat or cool a room when it's only being used," he said.

In the kitchen when cooking smaller meals, use a toaster oven or microwave. They cost less to use than your big oven.

To save water, forego prolonged pre-rinsing and hand washing. Instead, scrape food off and load your dishes right into your dishwasher.

"Use the quick rinse or rinse and hold cycle on your dishwasher. That'll rinse all the dishes and use a lot less water than the faucet and then you can save them up for when you have a full load to run," he said.

And finally, institute shorter showers - try for five minutes or less.

To save in the laundry room, use the highest spin setting available on your washer. It removes more moisture and helps shorten drying times.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenelectricenergyconsumer reportssave moneyhomeconsumerbills
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trailer catches fire after explosion in Lehigh County
Gov. Murphy lifts stay-at-home order for NJ, raises gathering limits
Officer-involved shooting leaves man injured in Philly
Kenney releases police reform agenda, elminates budget hike
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
LIVE: Procession underway to George Floyd's burial
Child care centers adapt to COVID-19 guidelines as they reopen
Show More
Jenkins to Philly grads: 'You get to decide the life you want to have'
AccuWeather: Hotter Wednesday
Harvest Ministries Receives Outpouring of Help After Being Vandalized
Teenager sought after fatally shooting girlfriend's father: Police
Woman found dead in car with 2 kids in back seat
More TOP STORIES News