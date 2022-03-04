covid-19

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds final COVID-19 pandemic briefing

It was exactly two years ago Friday that the first COVID-19 case was reported in New Jersey.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has held his final pandemic briefing. It's one more sign of major progress in the fight against COVID-19.

The end of the regular updates comes on a significant date.

Of course, the state then went on to deal with a massive wave of infections and deaths, followed by a herculean effort to vaccinate.

"We're at this point only because of your dedicated work to protect yourselves, your families and your communities. I know you are exhausted both mentally and physically and ready to return to normal, and let there be no doubt, so are we," he said.

With widespread vaccination, better treatments, along with falling infections and deaths, the state's last major mask mandate will also end this coming Monday.

As of March 7, schools will no longer require masks. However, individual school districts will be free to continue requiring masks once the mandate ends.
