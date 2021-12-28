omicron variant

NYE fireworks will return along the Delaware River as COVID-19 pandemic lingers

The rapid spread of the omicron variant has resulted in multiple celebrations being canceled or scaled back across the country.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The fireworks shows along the Delaware River will return this New Year's Eve.

Of course, the pandemic is still with us and the rapid spread of the omicron variant has resulted in multiple celebrations being canceled or scaled back across the country.

In Philadelphia, the Independence Seaport Museum offers a great view of the fireworks.

"You are going to see it, and you will feel it. I've been up here for the fireworks and you can feel it. So, it's definitely a visceral experience," said Independence Seaport Museum CEO Peter Siebert.

Keep in mind that recommendations regarding masks and vaccines vary from venue to venue, while the vaccine requirement for businesses and attractions in Philadelphia doesn't begin until January 3.

Siebert said due to the fact that COVID-related mandates and recommendations vary so much from region to region, it has been a challenge for the museum and for tourists.

"It's really a lot going up in (our minds) as opposed to sort of probably what the reality is. It's been a rough year for us for sure," Siebert said.

Meanwhile, we spoke with people visiting Philadelphia on Tuesday. Most of them say they are still concerned about COVID-19, just not overly concerned.

"We are both vaccinated, and my wife had it even after vaccination. So, yeah, I don't think it's going to alter plans that much," said Jim Arcieri of Old Zionsville.

Tom McGeoch visiting from Los Angeles said, "I'm a little bit more hard-core about wearing my N-95 mask rather than just a normal cloth one but other than that not much has changed."
More TOP STORIES News