COVID-19 hospitalizations ticking up while new omicron strain on the horizon

BRYN MAWR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The ever-evolving COVID-19 virus is causing another slight spike in hospitalizations in our area and beyond.

We caught up with the chief medical officer for Main Line Health in Bryn Mawr to update us on the newest strain and discuss COVID predictions for the fall.

"It's a small number, it's not a particularly concerning number, but we have seen a slight uptick in the last month or so," said Dr. Jonathan Stallkamp.

Stallkamp says there is a new COVID strain making its rounds in the UK, Denmark, South Africa, and now in the U.S.

It's called XBA-286, a similar offshoot of the omicron variant. He says it's still too early to tell if it's a more severe or more infectious strain than the previous strains.

There is a new COVID booster coming out in September that will fight off these newer strains, and doctors are encouraging people to get them ahead of virus season.

"I think one of the reasons we're seeing a slight uptick is because the vaccines only last for so long. It's the same as the flu vaccine. The flu vaccine only lasts for six months," said Dr. Stallkamp.

The new covid booster is expected to be available in mid-September.