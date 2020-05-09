Chester Co. begins antibody testing at Longwood Gardens, Public Safety Campus for first responders

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Chester County has begun antibody testing on first responders, health care workers and their families.The testing is happening at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square and the Chester County Public Safety Training Campus in South Coatesville.The test is administered by a pin-prick and is considered supplemental to the nasal swab coronavirus testing.Testing is by appointment only through an online registration system, and is open to all first responders, healthcare workers and their household members."Longwood Gardens is committed to supporting our community as we move through this pandemic together," Longwood Gardens President and CEO Paul B. Redman said in a statement. "Longwood has always been a safe refuge of beauty and it is without any hesitation that we answer the call to serve our community by supporting this important testing effort in partnership with Chester County."Details of the online registration system are being shared via contacts in the first responder, hospital and health care, and long-term care facility communities.Chester County is the first county in Pennsylvania to undertake antibody testing.Experts say antibody data could help determine the true extent of the outbreak.