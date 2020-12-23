Health & Fitness

Abington pastor gets COVID-19 vaccine to restore trust in Black community

By Ashley Johnson
ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pastor Marshall Mitchell, of Salem Baptist in Abington, is leading by example. He's received the first of a two-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've probably encountered hundreds of people who are COVID positive and I was very fortunate to be designated as one of the frontline people," Mitchell said.

The pastor is a key player with the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. He says it's not a maybe but a must that Blacks get vaccinated, given they are dying at a higher rate from the virus.

EMBED More News Videos

Faith leaders are urging members of Black & African American communities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



"Right now, we're swimming against the current of American history. This is a country that has a very sorted and mixed bag on racial issues, and so now is probably the worst time to ask people to restore trust," Mitchell said.

RELATED: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you

Mitchell acknowledges the reluctance among Blacks to get the vaccine based on history. Yet according to the CDC, African Americans are 2.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than white Americans.

He said faith leaders will play a major role in providing clarity and confidence in science.

"The Black church is what people trust, it has been a voice for from whenever," Mitchell said.

We also spoke with the leader of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia. The organization, made up of 70 pastors, is also promoting the vaccine.

"COVID-19 was one of the deadliest plagues we've had, and we have to take this vaccine when it's made available to us," Rev. Robert Collier said.

Mitchell says it's not a Black or white issue, but he says for a chance those who didn't feel they had a voice to be at the front of the line.

"This is allowing people who are Black and brown, and poor, and people who are frontline workers often overlooked for people in the C Suite. This allows them to go to the front of a line for a resource," Mitchell said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessabington townshiphealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Could your stimulus check jump to $2,000? Experts weigh in
Man facing attempted murder charges for trying to shoot officer: DA
Trump threatens COVID-19 relief over stimulus check amount
Independent report evaluates Philly police's response to George Floyd protests
Baltimore building explosion injures 23, traps workers
Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote
Man ejected, killed in crash near Platt Bridge: Police
Show More
Mummers Parade canceled, but thousands plan to attend protest
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain, High Winds Late Christmas Eve
U-Haul involved in multi-vehicle crash on I-95
Biden introduces CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Wolf seeks $145M fund shift to help businesses with pandemic
More TOP STORIES News