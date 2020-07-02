Coronavirus restrictions split down middle on Philadelphia's western edge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the western edge of Philadelphia, restrictions on indoor dining could boil down to just what side of the street you're on.City Avenue is the dividing line between Philadelphia and Bala Cynwyd, Montgomery County.The difference isn't immediately evident until you look closer."I've been going to Montgomery County a lot. A lot of the shops that are still open, being able to go in and get food from places," said Malcolm Dibb who lives in North Philadelphia.Montgomery County registered 47 new coronavirus cases Wednesday; Philadelphia registered 124 new cases.Population and proximity differ, as do the stages of reopening.Montgomery County is in the green phase with indoor dining and gyms reopened. Whereas Philadelphia is taking a pause on reopening those industries until at least August 1.Because of the access to indoor dining and fitness centers we asked residents, "Are you taking your dollar outside the city?" Reviews were mixed.Some consumers are opting for more freedoms heading out of the city for goods and services. On City Avenue, it's as easy as walking across the street."I've been going to Delaware to get my nails done cause nothing was really here in Philadelphia," said Amber Island of Germantown.While others prefer the rules and capacity limits on business in Philadephia."For us, we have to be mentally conscious that there is still a pandemic going on and we can't be out here playing around like everything is cool," said Brandon Pitts of Conshohocken.While the July 3rd green phase rollout has been postponed, there are still reopening happening this month in Philadelphia.The Franklin Institute will welcome guests come July 8, museums along the Parkway will have staggered openings throughout the month.Although no reopening dates have been officially set, on Friday, libraries and casinos will be allowed to reopen as well.Indoor shopping centers will also reopen. The Fashion District website displays a July 3 reopening.