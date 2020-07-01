What to know as Philadelphia puts pause on some reopening plans

Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the following changes to the reopening plan:
-Indoor dining will not be allowed to resume at this time. Delivery, take-out, and outdoor dining are still allowed.
-Gyms and indoor fitness centers will continue to be closed.
The Philadelphia Health Department will reevaluate what is open during the Green phase weekly, but it is expected that indoor dining at restaurants and gyms will continue to be closed until at least August 1.
The following will allowed to reopen on July 3:
-Museums and libraries
-Indoor shopping malls
-Small indoor and outdoor gatherings.
-Casinos will be allowed to open during this restricted Green phase, but only with very strict requirements-masks are required, six feet of distance between patrons, and absolutely no food, drink, or smoking is allowed indoors.
Here is what the Green Phase in Pennsylvania looks like:
WORK & CONGREGATE SETTING RESTRICTIONS
- Continued Telework Strongly Encouraged
- Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Updated Business and Building Safety Requirements
- All Businesses Operating at 50% Occupancy in the Yellow Phase May Increase to 75% Occupancy
- Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance
- Congregate Care Restrictions in Place
- Prison and Hospital Restrictions Determined by Individual Facilities
- Schools Subject to CDC and Commonwealth Guidance
SOCIAL RESTRICTIONS
- Large Gatherings of More Than 250 Prohibited
- Masks Are Required When Entering a Business
- Restaurants and Bars Open at 50% Occupancy
- Personal Care Services (including hair salons and barbershops) Open at 50% Occupancy and by Appointment Only
- Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities, and Personal Care Services (such as gyms and spas) Open at 50% Occupancy with Appointments Strongly Encouraged
- All Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) Open at 50% Occupancy
- Construction Activity May Return to Full Capacity with Continued Implementation of Protocols
Residents, business owners ready to enjoy Friday night in green phase
State Street in Media finally felt like a summer Friday night as Delaware County has entered the green phase.
That means indoor dining is allowed at 50% capacity and masks must be worn if you walk around the restaurant but you can take it off when seated at your table.
On Friday, plenty of restaurant owners were checking off their green phase to do list.
"We have in our sneeze guard, our masks, gloves, sanitation all set up," said Willow Culbertson, who owns Garden Cafe.
Anthony Bellapigna owns Ariana Restaurant and prepared his staff before their shifts about following the guidelines.
"Mainly safety, it's all about our health. I mean unfortunately the loss of business is one thing but it's our health and the loss," he said.
According to The State's Health Department website :
"All retail food service businesses, including restaurants, private event spaces and wedding venues with food service, licensed clubs, and bars located in counties designated as being in the Green phase are permitted to provide take-out and delivery sales, as well as dine-in service in both indoor and outdoor seating areas, so long as they strictly adhere to the requirements of this guidance including maximum occupancy limits.
Bar seating may be utilized provided that customers are seated and comply with physical distancing guideline of at least 6 feet or physical barriers between customers. Standing in a bar area will not be permitted.
A maximum of four customers that have a common relationship may sit together at the bar, while adhering to the physical distancing guidelines or barriers between other customers.
This guidance applies to all restaurants, private event spaces and wedding venues with food service, licensed clubs, and bars, regardless of whether the business operates within a larger facility such as a hotel, casino, convention center, conference center or similar large venue."