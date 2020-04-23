Coronavirus

'I don't have the virus': Woman accused of spitting on person during social distancing altercation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a woman accused of spitting on a person following an altercation about social distancing.

In happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at a business on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street in Center City.

According to police, the woman bumped into a person and exchanged words about social distancing.

That's when police say the woman yelled, '(expletive) I don't have the virus.' She then allegedly pulled down her mask and spit on the person before fleeing.

The victim was wearing a protective mask and glasses and was not injured.

A store employee told police the woman had an altercation the day before and spit on him after a dispute over how she wanted to pay for items.

The woman is described as 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-6-inches tall, thin build, with long reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a three-quarter length black jacket, dark pants, and a red bandana around her neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

