Delaware County nursing home gets help from National Guard amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There has been a heart-breaking toll on the nation's nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, a facility in Delaware County, Pennsylvania began getting help from the National Guard.

Support was requested for the Pennsylvania National Guard Medical Team to help at Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Marple Township because of current staffing shortages.

Eighteen military medics and nurses will help the facility in providing routine care for non-acute patients. The team will remain there for at least the next several days.

"We understand the challenges that many long-term care facilities such as the Broomall Rehabilitation and Nursing Center are facing right now, and together with support from the Chester County Health Department we are doing everything we can to support the staff, patients and their loved ones," Brian Zidek, chairman of Delaware County Council, said in a statement.

In Montgomery County, officials said that eight of the 12 deaths announced on Saturday resided in long-term care facilities.



Also in Montgomery County, an evacuation was underway due to the virus at Phoebe Wyncote, where residents were evacuated due to staffing problems.

During a news conference on Saturday, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said most of the patients hospitalized in Pennsylvania are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 4,185 resident cases of COVID-19, and 462 cases among employees, for a total of 4,647 at 347 distinct facilities in 35 counties. Out of our total deaths, 462 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
