Coronavirus

Philly's Playstreets program more crucial than ever this summer, residents say

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman says the city's "Playstreets" program is especially imporant for kids this summer as the coronavirus pandemic has shuttered rec centers, swimming pools and camps for the coming months.

Delores Poole routinely signs up for the program which provides a safe, fun place for Philadelphia's children to play each summer.

"With everything that's being closed, (kids) still need to see people," she said.
In the past, 22nd and Mercy streets will see anywhere from 25-30 kids a day, but Poole is bracing from more this summer--all of whom will practice social distancing.

"They can go in their house to wash their hands, sit in front of the doors, it's less activity, but then again they still have socialization.
About 350 city streets participate in the program, which also provides free summer meals. The city even extended the deadline for neighborhoods to sign up as stay-at-home orders remain in effect.

"It's important for them to have activities that they can rely on to keep them busy and occupied for when they go back to school," said Dominic Eason.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Gov. Murphy issues warning after Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey defies shutdown order

Old City's FARMiCiA forced to close after 15 years due to COVID-19

Ewing Township family battles COVID-19; father recovers after 43 days in hospital

Culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in Philly backyard to support out-of-work employees

Delaware churches allowed to partially reopen with some restrictions

Gov. Murphy allows more outdoor activities to resume in New Jersey on Friday; details reopening plan

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Nominate a 6abc Hometown Hero

For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaprotect our childrenchildrensocietycoronavirusplaygroundcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Real estate business activity to resume across Pa.
NJ reopening car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops
Summonses issued as N.J. gym continues defying shutdown order
Fishtown woman trying to bounce back after being laid off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Despite drops in nearby counties, COVID-19 cases in Delco persist
Crews battle forest fire in Winslow Twp., N.J.
Gov. Wolf says property tax, rent rebates arriving early
Summonses issued as N.J. gym continues defying shutdown order
Gov. Wolf says he'll sign cocktails to-go bill
Investigators ID 'career criminal' who led police on wild chase
Fishtown woman trying to bounce back after being laid off
Show More
NJ reopening car, motorcycle dealers and bike shops
Real estate business activity to resume across Pa.
Pier 1 Imports to close all stores, cease retail operations
Couple celebrates 25th anniversary by donating blood
Philadelphia police search for suspect in sex assault, shooting
More TOP STORIES News