Wrong-way crash leaves two dead, three hurt on I-676 in Camden, NJ

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 676 Friday night in Camden, New Jersey.

Police say 24-year-old Amir Kearney of Clayton, New Jersey was traveling in the wrong direction of the northbound lanes, crashing head-on into another vehicle.


He was killed in the wreck.

The driver of the second vehicle, 23-year-old Cassandra Sackie of Woodbury, New Jersey, also died.

Three other victims suffered serious to moderate injuries.

State Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All lanes of 676 were shut down for several hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

The highway has since re-opened.
