NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) -- Five people, including two children were sent to the hospital following a crash on I-95 in Delaware early Sunday.
The violent collision happened near the Churchmann's Marsh exit in Newport at 5 a.m.
Police said a sedan slammed into a mini-van that was carrying a man with two children.
There were two adults in the sedan.
Everyone was taken to Christiana Medical Center in stable condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating.
Crash on I-95 in Newport, Delaware sends 5 to hospital
TOP STORIES
Show More