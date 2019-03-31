Disasters & Accidents

Crash on I-95 in Newport, Delaware sends 5 to hospital

NEWPORT, Del. (WPVI) -- Five people, including two children were sent to the hospital following a crash on I-95 in Delaware early Sunday.

The violent collision happened near the Churchmann's Marsh exit in Newport at 5 a.m.

Police said a sedan slammed into a mini-van that was carrying a man with two children.

There were two adults in the sedan.

Everyone was taken to Christiana Medical Center in stable condition.

Delaware State Police are investigating.
