Dine, drink in Montgomery County with these deals from Crave Montco

By Timothy Walton
Crave Montco serves up deals on dinner, drinks in July

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In Montgomery County, more than 80 restaurants (and growing) are participating in Crave Montco.

The month-long effort offers more than $800 dollars in deals at restaurants, breweries, distilleries and wineries across the county.

With more than 60 towns in Montgomery County, you can find a diverse range of eateries to choose from. The idea is to help support local businesses that struggled during the pandemic and offer guests the chance to celebrate special occasions or just a night out with the family.


Crave Montco | Facebook | Instagram

Troubles End Brewing Company | Facebook | Instagram
50 West Third Avenue Suite 310, Collegeville, PA 19426

Iron Abbey | Facebook | Instagram
680 Easton Road, Horsham, PA 19044

Choolah | Facebook | Instagram
155 Main Street Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406
