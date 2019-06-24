Crew members charged in Philly cocaine bust to appear before judge

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The crew members charged in that historic drug bust at the Packer Marine Terminal in Philadelphia last week are expected to appear before a federal judge on Monday.

Six vessel crew members are charged with violating federal narcotics smuggling laws.

This, after more than 17.5 tons of cocaine with a street value of more than $1 billion was discovered on a cargo ship at the port on June 17.

The bust is the largest cocaine seizure in U.S. Customs and Border Protection's 230-year history.

An affidavit of probable cause obtained by Action News shows that two of the ship's crew members admitted taking part in loading the cocaine from 14 separate boats while en route at sea.
