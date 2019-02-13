No one was injured after a fire inside a Bucks County school on Wednesday afternoon.It happened at the Cold Spring Elementary School located on the 4500 block of Durham Road.According to the Central Bucks School District, all students and staff were safely evacuated upon learning of the fire."Faculty and staff followed emergency procedures perfectly, and we are very proud of our students, who were calm and cooperative," Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki said, "We are grateful for the support of everyone at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, to our first responders, and to our families who were patient and supportive throughout this event."The cause of the fire remains under investigation.Cold Spring Elementary School serves roughly 529 students in grades kindergarten through six.-----