Cold Spring Elementary School evacuated after fire in Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews are battling a fire at a Bucks County elementary school on Wednesday afternoon. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at Noon on Feb. 13, 2019.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
No one was injured after a fire inside a Bucks County school on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at the Cold Spring Elementary School located on the 4500 block of Durham Road.

According to the Central Bucks School District, all students and staff were safely evacuated upon learning of the fire.

"Faculty and staff followed emergency procedures perfectly, and we are very proud of our students, who were calm and cooperative," Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki said, "We are grateful for the support of everyone at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, to our first responders, and to our families who were patient and supportive throughout this event."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cold Spring Elementary School serves roughly 529 students in grades kindergarten through six.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfireschoolDoylestown Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Ford recalls 1.5M pickups that can downshift without warning
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Police: 2 suspects forced man to take money from ATMs
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
More News