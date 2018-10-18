Fishtown Flooding: Water main break closed part of Girard Avenue

Crews repair water main break on Girard Avenue in Fishtown. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on October 18, 2018.

By
FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
A 20-inch water main break in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia caused major flooding and a well-traveled intersection to buckle.

Thursday morning the normally bustling and congested East Girard Avenue in Fishtown was quiet and nearly empty.

Rush hour traffic was diverted mostly to Columbia Avenue and overflowed to side streets as repairs continued on a massive overnight water main break.

Jean Jacquette of Fishtown said, "It's going to be hell especially because the side streets are so narrow."

Action Cam Video: A 20-inch water main breaks in Fishtown on October 18, 2018.


The Philadelphia Water Department says it got calls around 11 p.m. Wednesday about the road buckling and water gushing onto the road on Girard Avenue at Crease Street from a 20-inch water main.

Crews managed to shut off the water at around 2 a.m. leaving homes and business between Frankford and Marlborough with Low water pressure or no water at all.

Ava Casey of Fishtown said, "When I turned the water on, the water started to go crazy."

Theresa Casey and her husband live in the closed-off area. They walked little Ava farther down to her bus stop.

"We saw your coverage and we knew immediately we had an issue with the bus so here we are," she said.

Although the main rupture site is over at Crease and Girard, the force of that water was so strong it actually pushed up the asphalt along the trolley tracks and also on the edges of the roadway.

Later in the day business owners found themselves impacted by little to no foot traffic and wet basements.

Business owner Henry Baranowski said, "We get early morning drop-offs and people get their cars after work."

"We will have to take everything out of the kitchen and mop everything because everything got mud all over it," said Lisa Mazzenga, Hostess at Murph's Bar.

Flooding shuts down Girard Avenue in Fishtown. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 18, 2018.



-----
