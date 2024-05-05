40,000 runners take over Philadelphia to participate in 45th Annual Broad Street Run

This is the first year since 2019 participants got to run the traditional route.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Forty thousand runners took over Philadelphia Sunday morning for the 45th annual Broad Street Run, the largest 10 mile race in the country.

"I was actually proud of myself. I didn't get any sleep because I didn't know how I was going to do," said Samir Artise from South Philadelphia.

The race kicked off in North Philadelphia near Broad and Olney streets, and took runners on a trip through Philadelphia neighborhoods all the way down to the Navy Yard.

"This is my 11th time running, my first time was in 2014 and it gets better and better every year," said Cecily Peterson-Mangum from Mount Airy. "It's such a wonderful opportunity to run through different neighborhoods, just get a taste of the culture and flavor of Philadelphia, just so much energy."

This is the first year since 2019 participants got to run the traditional route.

The last three years, the finish line was diverted because of construction in the Navy Yard, and 2020 was a virtual race because of the pandemic.

"Last year you had to take the the detour under the tunnel and it's just exciting running right into the naval yard it doesn't have that narrow lane as it does in the alternate route," said Peterson-Mangum.

Runners also battled some showers at the starting line, but the weather held out for most of the race providing some cool, overcast skies.

Runners like James Dwyer, who did the race in a poncho and sombrero in honor of Cinco de Mayo said he appreciated the the cooler weather and had big plans for the rest of the day.

"Oh yeah maybe some tequila, cervezas, going to be a long day," he said.