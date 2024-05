Philadelphia residents celebrate Cinco de Mayo at bars and restaurants

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many residents who were out around Philadelphia on Sunday were celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

Mexican restaurants around the city offered food and drink deals to draw people in.

Cinco de Mayo marks the anniversary of the victory at the 1862 Battle of Puebla, when Mexican troops defeated invading French forces.

The holiday is not Mexican Independence Day, contrary to popular belief.

