Woman allegedly loses control of car, strikes home in Delaware

WIILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman allegedly lost control of her car and struck a home in Delaware on Sunday.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on the 100 block of Shinn Circle in Wilmington.

Investigators say a woman was driving her car when she lost control, striking several mailboxes, street signs, and parked cars.

She then crashed the vehicle into a house, authorities say.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported in this incident.

According to police, the struck home was evacuated, and crews will be assessing the damage.

There is no word yet on what may have caused the crash. It is unclear whether charges will be filed at this time.