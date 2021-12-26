crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Christopher Colanero?

Christopher Colanero was visiting his son at home on the 800 block of Reed Street.
By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a victim who was beaten to death just days before Christmas wants the public to take a good look at the suspect in the surveillance video.

There are specific markings on his clothes that they say could help identify him.

On Saturday, December 21, 2019, Linda Langan said her cousin, Christopher Colanero, was visiting his son at home in the 800 block of Reed Street in South Philadelphia.

"My cousin was decorating the Christmas tree with his son and his ex-girlfriend," she said.

Langan said Colanero left the home after 10 p.m. Police said as the 39-year-old walked to a nearby convenience store, he was attacked and beaten to death.

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video capturing the suspect. They took note of some things the suspect was wearing.

First, the light-colored rectangular shape on the suspect's knee area on both legs of his gray sweatpants. Secondly, there was a light-colored design or character on the front of his dark-colored hooded sweatshirt or jacket.

He also wore a dark-colored baseball hat and light-colored athletic shoes with dark markings.

Colanero's family believes he was targeted.

"It wasn't random. This person knew where he was coming from, probably knew where he was going and waited," she said.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

