Crime Fighters: Who killed Evan Baylor?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A young man trying to sell his car in West Philadelphia was gunned down in a triple shooting that left two dead and a 3-year-old injured.Now his mother is making a passionate plea for someone to come forward and help solve these murders.Michelle Parker lights up when she talks about her son Evan Baylor."Evan, an amazing young man, couldn't ask for a better child, very respectable, decent," she said.Parker says on Saturday, June 19, Baylor was meeting up with a friend who had agreed to purchase Baylor's car along the 1600 block of N. 55th Street."From my understanding, they were going to meet, you know, near the house, and he had to clean out, you know, the trunk of the car because he had items in the car," she said.Just before 2:30 p.m., Baylor, his friend, and the friend's 3-year-old son were standing near Baylor's car.That's when police say a white SUV pulled near them, two suspects got out and started shooting. Baylor, 23, and his friend were killed. The 3-year-old was injured."The people that did pull the trigger are still out, potentially still killing, and that's not okay with me. And for those people who know who did it and are staying silent, you are also part of the problem," Parker said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.All calls will remain anonymous.Parker is doing everything in her power to keep others from the same fate."As hard as it's been, if I can say, I've been incredibly angry," she said. "But I'm channeling my anger in the right way to make sure that other families don't have to go through this."