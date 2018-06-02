Crime Fighters: Search for suspect in shooting of father, toddler

Police have a call out to catch a man who allegedly shot a father and his toddler.The shooting happened on Friday, May 19, 2017, in the 3300 block of Malta Street in the Kensington section of Philadelphia."Gentleman came and jumped out of a car and starts spraying the porch with gunfire," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.That man, police say, is 25-year-old Revoire Harris. He allegedly shot a 25-year-old father and his one-year-old son. Both survived.There is a $1,000 reward for information leading to Harris' arrest.Anyone with information is asked to call the Citizens Crime Commission tipline at 215-546-TIPS.------