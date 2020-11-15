Crime Fighters: Suspect sought for murder of Charles Wynn

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who once jumped in to stop a dog attack on another dog was gunned down on the streets of Philadelphia.

Authorities know who they are looking for, but the victim's father hopes you can help find the suspect.

Charles Wynn, or 'Dee' as he was known as was an aspiring chef with a military background.

"He was 42-years-old, and he was an outstanding member of the Marine Corps. He graduated from basic training there with two stripes," said his father, who is also named Charles Wynn.

Wynn says he was always in awe of Dee's bravery.

"There was a pit bull attacking and killed a dog, and nobody could get control of this dog, and he came out and grabbed a trash can and a blanket and threw it over the dog, and it was amazing," Wynn said.

Wynn says that bravery extended to the night of Thursday, May 21, when police say the suspect, Jorge Lopez-Montanez, confronted him with a gun. It happened around 6 p.m. along the 3300 block of F Street in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

"He was on the corner with this young lady," he said. "That's when this Lopez guy gets out and starts shooting. And he jumps in front of the lady, and tried to stop the bullets with his arms up."

Dee was shot eight times and died at the hospital. Lopez-Montanez is on Philadelphia's most wanted list.

City officials are offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"I want to know what happened to my family wants to know what happened. His kids want to know what happened," he said.
