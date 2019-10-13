Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grandmother and her grandchild are hit by a car while crossing the street. Now, officials hope you can help catch the driver.
On Friday, January 27, 2017, Catherine Brown was escorting her 3-year-old grandchild to a birthday party.
Just before 8 p.m., Brown was trying to cross the street at 57th and Girard in West Philadelphia when she's hit by a white minivan.
"The minivan takes off southbound on 57th," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.
Witnesses said the crash forced Brown to drop the child before the van dragged her down the street.
The child is OK, but 48-year-old Brown died a short time after she was hit.
"Somebody had to see something. That's the person we want to talk to. Up to $20,000 and make the call, you can remain anonymous," said Apeldorn.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.
All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.
All calls will remain anonymous.
