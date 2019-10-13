crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed Catherine Brown?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grandmother and her grandchild are hit by a car while crossing the street. Now, officials hope you can help catch the driver.

On Friday, January 27, 2017, Catherine Brown was escorting her 3-year-old grandchild to a birthday party.



Just before 8 p.m., Brown was trying to cross the street at 57th and Girard in West Philadelphia when she's hit by a white minivan.

"The minivan takes off southbound on 57th," said John Apeldorn of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Witnesses said the crash forced Brown to drop the child before the van dragged her down the street.

The child is OK, but 48-year-old Brown died a short time after she was hit.

"Somebody had to see something. That's the person we want to talk to. Up to $20,000 and make the call, you can remain anonymous," said Apeldorn.



The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiacrime fighterscrimehit and runcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME FIGHTERS
Crime Fighters: Who killed Dymir Hawkins-Williams?
Crime Fighters: Who killed John Gbaa?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Herbert Lyals?
Crime Fighters: Who killed Bryan Miner?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl injured after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Police search for 17-year-old father, 1-year-old baby
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Dad claims adopted daughter is adult who tried to kill family
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB remains closed tonight
Woman escaping police custody struck by car in Maple Shade
Show More
Angels deny knowledge of Tyler Skaggs' drug use
Amazon's 'Alexa' is officially bilingual
Philly police turn on their lights for young hospital patients
LA subway singer offered record deal, thanks officer behind viral video
Phillie Phanatic pranks groom during first look at bride
More TOP STORIES News