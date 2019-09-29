crime fighters

Crime Fighters: Who killed John Gbaa?

By Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Rhawnhurst teenager was hit by a car and left to die. Now, officials hope a hefty reward will entice someone to come forward with answers.

"He was a young man in his early stages of life," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission



On Sunday, November 11, just before 1 a.m., 17-year-old John Gbaa was walking along the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst section.

That's when officials say Gbaa was hit by a car that fled the scene.

"He was transported to Torresdale Medical Center where he was pronounced dead," said Montecalvo.



Based on car parts found at the scene, investigators believe they are looking for a 2007 or 2008 Chevy Impala or Malibu, possibly black in color.

"There were pieces of the car that were found. It was the light, the headlight was cracked, the windshield was cracked and also side mirror was dislodged and on the highway," he said.

The city of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. A

ll you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
