Crime Fighters: Who killed Bryan Miner?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother who lost her son to a hit and run in Philadelphia his asking for your help in finding his killer.
"He was very confident, strong, trustworthy, a beautiful son was always there for me if I needed anything," said his mother Vellita Fulmore.
Fulmore said her son's life was tragically cut short on Saturday January 26. His roommate said Bryan Miner had run out to his car just after 6 a.m. along the 5300 block of Saul Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section. And that's the last time he saw him alive.
"I got a knock on the door from one of his best friends saying that he was in the hospital and they wasn't telling her anything," said Fulmore.
The 30-year-old was spotted by a person walking by who called 911. He had been hit by a car. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.
"I don't know if he had enemies. He was transgender and very, you know, he had a lot of underground people that he dealt with that will hide their sexuality and you know it's a different lifestyle," Fulmore said.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"It will give me some type of relief to go on forward with my life because I don't have any closure. Just nothing. I have nothing," she said.
