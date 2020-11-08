Crime Fighters: Who killed Tejan Jenkins?

By and Heather Grubola
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A mother who just lost her son to gun violence is making a plea for help in finding his killer.

Terry Jenkins describes her 19-year-old son Tejan as just a kid at heart, who loved to play with his younger cousins.

"He still wanted to be buried in the sand by kids his age, he still wanted to have water balloon fights with children," said Jenkins.

Jenkins says the people Tejan was around were not his friends.

"He was with hanging with the wrong crowd, always hanging with the wrong crowd," she added.

Jenkins says on the night of Friday, July 24, Tejan was at a house along the 800 block of North 39th Street in Philadelphia's Mantua section.

That's where Tejan was shot multiple times in the head, officials say.

He was taken to the hospital where he died a few hours later.

"This is extremely hard, and I'm extremely angry," said Jenkins.

The city is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

"It's absolutely embarrassing to say that I'm from Philadelphia. Five weeks after my son was killed my female cousin was murdered, shot in her head," said Jenkins.

Terry says she wants somebody to do the right thing.
