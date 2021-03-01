DA: 4 arrested for series of retaliatory shootings in West, Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- District Attorney Larry Krasner and his office announced four arrests as the result of an investigation into escalating violence in Southwest and West Philadelphia.Officials say the four suspects now in custody are responsible for a number of retaliatory shootings from 2018 to 2019.Investigators believe the shootings, some of which impacted innocent civilians, were caused by suspects seeking revenge over past grievances."These are not the conflicts you are used to hearing about over turf, over drugs. They're fueled by disagreements, exacerbated by social media posts," said Jeffrey Palmer of the Gun Violence Task Force.According to investigators, the four suspects were responsible for shooting nine people in separate incidents.One of the suspects, 20-year-old Dashawn Packer, was charged in the non-fatal shootings of seven people. That includes one incident in November, 2018, in which three people were shot - including an 8-year-old, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.Another suspect, 22-year-old Xavier Veney, was charged along with Packer for an August 2018 non-fatal double shooting.Veney, along with 24-year-old Sabir Scott, were charged with the July 2019 non-fatal shooting of a 54-year-old.Devin Brian, aka Devin Bryant, 22, was charged with the April 2018 non-fatal shooting of a 19-year-old.