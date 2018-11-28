D.A.: Delco chiropractor wrote fraudulent prescriptions

Marc Persson

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Delaware County chiropractor is facing charges for writing fraudulent prescriptions for opioids.

Forty-year-old Marc Persson of Swarthmore is charged with six counts of delivery and criminal attempt to deliver a controlled substance charges as well as forgery and other related offenses.

District Attorney Katayoun Copeland announced the arrest of Persson on Wednesday morning.

According to the District Attorney's Office, in May 2017, an employee of Perssonal Health Chiropractor told Ridley Township police that the business owner and office chiropractor, identified as Persson, had been writing fraudulent prescriptions for chiropractic patients.

The employee also told police that some local CVS Pharmacies had rejected and flagged as fraudulent several prescriptions given by Perssonal Health Chiropractic to patients.

Investigators say Persson did have two doctors working with him at various points at his practice, but they both left. They say that's when Persson began writing prescriptions for patients and forged the names of the two doctors on those prescriptions.

Prosecutors say Persson would also "call in" prescriptions to pharmacies for chiropractic patients, posing as a doctor, to obtain the drugs for patients.

While being interviewed by detectives, they say Persson admitted that he had illegally written several fraudulent prescriptions for his chiropractic patients, "although he was not a licensed doctor."

Prosecutors say Persson wrote fraudulent prescriptions and forged doctor signatures for Oxycodone, Xanax, and Gabapentin, for six different patients from April to May 2017.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfraudprescription drugsopioidsRidley Park Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
N.J. town wants $2K per day for family's holiday light display
I-95 SB reopens hours after dump truck overturns, spills gravel
Woman steals Autism Awareness jar from Bucks Co. shop
West Philadelphia community rallies after child, teens shot
House explodes, heard across several N.J. towns
6 dead, including 4 children, in Indiana fire
Philadelphia Eagles use social justice funds to pay bail for 9
High school football players accused of raping teammates with broom
Show More
Car set on fire at Delaware County mosque parking lot
GM to discontinue six cars by the end of 2019
N.J. teen battling leukemia visits Flyers locker room
Stolen car crashes into West Philly home, 3 young men sought
Police: Man, teenager shot while standing on Logan porch
More News